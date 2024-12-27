Citrus U-Pick is back at Agritopia in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — It is a celebration of citrus - and it all starts on Friday at Agritopia Farm in Gilbert!

Once again, it is Citrus U-Pick season! Starting on Dec. 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can go to Agritopia, walk through their seven acres of orchards, and pick your own citrus fruits.

This year, Agritopia has more than half a dozen types of citrus to choose from.

"People love it because it gives them a chance to come out," explains Kelly Saxer, Agritopia's head farmer. "Usually the weather is nice. It's December in Arizona and a lot of times, people have family in town for Christmas or the holidays. It gives people the chance to get out to the farm and walk around. The orchard is beautiful."

No reservations are needed. You can bring your own baskets or bags to fill; if not, Agritopia will have some for you.

Citrus is $2 per pound.

You can choose from different types of oranges, lemons, tangerines, grapefruit, mandarins, pomelos, and tangelos.

Citrus U-Pick Dates

Friday, December 27 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday, January 3 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 18 - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.