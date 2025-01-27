Watch Now
A 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Replica amongst the most expensive cars sold on Sunday at Barrett-Jackson

Sunday was the last day of the January Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction brought the fun to WestWorld of Scottsdale for several days this month… and the cars sold left a lasting impression on its attendees!

The five top-selling vehicles sold on Sunday were in the six-digit figures, take a look:
 
1967 FORD MUSTANG ELEANOR REPLICA

  • Sold for $154,000
1957 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 283/283 FUELIE CONVERTIBLE

  • Sold for $121,000
1973 PORSCHE 911T

  • Sold for $110,000
1968 PONTIAC FIREBIRD CONVERTIBLE

  • Sold for $110,000
1969 CHEVROLET C10 CUSTOM PICKUP

  • Sold for $106,700
WEEK RECAP OF TOP-SELLING VEHICLES

