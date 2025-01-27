A 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Replica amongst the most expensive cars sold on Sunday at Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction brought the fun to WestWorld of Scottsdale for several days this month… and the cars sold left a lasting impression on its attendees!

The five top-selling vehicles sold on Sunday were in the six-digit figures, take a look:



1967 FORD MUSTANG ELEANOR REPLICA



Sold for $154,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1967 FORD MUSTANG ELEANOR REPLICA

1957 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 283/283 FUELIE CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $121,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1973 PORSCHE 911T



Sold for $110,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1968 PONTIAC FIREBIRD CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $110,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1969 CHEVROLET C10 CUSTOM PICKUP



Sold for $106,700

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

WEEK RECAP OF TOP-SELLING VEHICLES

