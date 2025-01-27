A 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Replica amongst the most expensive cars sold on Sunday at Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction brought the fun to WestWorld of Scottsdale for several days this month… and the cars sold left a lasting impression on its attendees!
The five top-selling vehicles sold on Sunday were in the six-digit figures, take a look:
1967 FORD MUSTANG ELEANOR REPLICA
- Sold for $154,000
1957 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 283/283 FUELIE CONVERTIBLE
- Sold for $121,000
1973 PORSCHE 911T
- Sold for $110,000
1968 PONTIAC FIREBIRD CONVERTIBLE
- Sold for $110,000
1969 CHEVROLET C10 CUSTOM PICKUP
- Sold for $106,700
WEEK RECAP OF TOP-SELLING VEHICLES
- Most expensive cars sold on the first two days of the auction
- Most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction
- ‘Ghostbusters Ectomobile’ re-creation amongst the most expensive cars sold on Thursday at Barrett-Jackson
- Friday's top-selling car at Barrett-Jackson, a 1981 Land Rover Series 3, sells for nearly $440k
- Million Dollar Club: Multiple vehicles go for seven figures in Saturday's Barrett-Jackson auction