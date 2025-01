‘Ghostbusters Ectomobile’ re-creation amongst the most expensive cars sold on Thursday at Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is revving up the fun- and sales- at WestWorld of Scottsdale this week!

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on Thursday, the fourth day of the auction:

1959 CADILLAC MILLER & METEOR ‘GHOSTBUSTERS ECTOMOBILE’ RE-CREATION



Sold for $297,000

1967 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE CUSTOM COUPE



Sold for $269,500

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2020 JEEP GLADIATOR CUSTOM HEMI PICKUP



Sold for $220,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1962 CHEVROLET IMPALA CUSTOM HARDTOP



Sold for $165,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1957 CHEVROLET BEL AIR CUSTOM COUPE



Sold for $165,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1955 CHEVROLET BEL AIR CUSTOM HARDTOP



Sold for $165,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1933 PIERCE-ARROW 836 CLUB SEDAN



Sold for $159,500

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1964 AMPHICAR 770



Sold for $154,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1955 CHEVROLET BEL AIR CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $154,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1975 FORD BRONCO CUSTOM SUV



Sold for $148,500