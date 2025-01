2025 BARRETT-JACKSON: Most expensive cars sold on the first two days of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is underway at the WestWorld of Scottsdale!

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on the second day of the auction Tuesday:

1921 OLDSMOBILE "BEVERLY HILLBILLIES' CUSTOM HOT ROD



Sold for $165,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1921 OLDSMOBILE "BEVERLY HILLBILLIES' CUSTOM HOT ROD



1989 CHEVROLET CORVETTE "SPEED RACER" RE-CREATION



Sold for $110,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1989 CHEVROLET CORVETTE "SPEED RACER" RE-CREATION

1923 FORD MODEL T 'MUNSTER KOACH' RE-CREATION



Sold for $100,100

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1923 FORD MODEL T 'MUNSTER KOACH' RE-CREATION

1957 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $93,500

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1957 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE

1953 CHEVROLET 3100 CUSTOM PICKUP



Sold for $93,500

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1953 CHEVROLET 3100 CUSTOM PICKUP

1959 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 283/270 CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $88,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1959 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 283/270 CONVERTIBLE

1967 PONTIAC GTO CUSTOM COUPE



Sold for $83,600

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 1967 PONTIAC GTO CUSTOM COUPE

2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 3LZ CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $83,600

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 3LZ CONVERTIBLE

2024 TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED CUSTOM PICKUP



Sold for $83,600

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2024 TOYOTA TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED CUSTOM PICKUP

2010 WESTERN CONCORD STAGECOACH REPLICA



Sold for $78,100

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2010 WESTERN CONCORD STAGECOACH REPLICA

The top-selling cars sold on the first day, January 20:

1989 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Turbo Indy 500 Pace Car



Sold for $55,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2017 Maserati GranTurismo



Sold for $53,900

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2017 Maserati GranTurismo

1982 Buick Riviera Convertible Indianapolis 500 Pace Car



Sold for $51,700

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2007 Bentley Continental GT



Sold for $48,400

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1970 Chevrolet Nova SS



Sold for $47,300

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1980 Chevrolet K10 Custom Pickup



Sold for $44,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions



1970 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup



Sold for $44,000

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS



Sold for $42,900

Barrett-Jackson Auctions



1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu



Sold for $42,900

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2009 Bentley Continental GT



Sold for $42,900

Barrett-Jackson Auctions 2009 Bentley Continental GT

