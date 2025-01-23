Watch Now
2025 BARRETT-JACKSON: Most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction

The event runs until January 26 at WestWorld of Scottsdale
2025 Day Three Barrett-Jackson auction
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is underway at the WestWorld of Scottsdale!

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on Tuesday, the third day of the auction:

All photos courtesy of Barrett-Jackson.

2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE

  • Sold for $330,000

1972 DODGE DEMON 340

  • Sold for $126,500

1976 INTERNATIONAL SCOUT II CUSTOM SUV

  • Sold for $117,700

1966 GLASSTRON V174 'BATBOAT' RE-CREATION

  • Sold for $115,500

1965 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 327/365

  • Sold for $115,500
1934 FORD CABRIOLET CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE

  • Sold for $110,000

1971 FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 429 SCJ

  • Sold for $106,700

1968 FORD MUSTANG 'BULLITT' RE-CREATION

  • Sold for $101,200

1966 FORD MUSTANG CUSTOM FASTBACK

  • Sold for $99,000

2020 JEEP GLADIATOR CUSTOM SUV

  • Sold for $96,800

 The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it here.

