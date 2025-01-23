2025 BARRETT-JACKSON: Most expensive cars sold on the third day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is underway at the WestWorld of Scottsdale!
Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on Tuesday, the third day of the auction:
All photos courtesy of Barrett-Jackson.
2012 CHEVROLET CORVETTE
- Sold for $330,000
1972 DODGE DEMON 340
- Sold for $126,500
1976 INTERNATIONAL SCOUT II CUSTOM SUV
- Sold for $117,700
1966 GLASSTRON V174 'BATBOAT' RE-CREATION
- Sold for $115,500
1965 CHEVROLET CORVETTE 327/365
- Sold for $115,500
1934 FORD CABRIOLET CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE
- Sold for $110,000
1971 FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 429 SCJ
- Sold for $106,700
1968 FORD MUSTANG 'BULLITT' RE-CREATION
- Sold for $101,200
1966 FORD MUSTANG CUSTOM FASTBACK
- Sold for $99,000
2020 JEEP GLADIATOR CUSTOM SUV
- Sold for $96,800
