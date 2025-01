Friday's top-selling car at Barrett-Jackson, a 1981 Land Rover Series 3, sells for nearly $440k

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is revving up the fun - and sales - at WestWorld of Scottsdale this week!

Take a look at the top-selling cars sold on Friday, the fifth day of the auction:

1981 LAND ROVER SERIES 3



Sold for $438,900.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1968 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CUSTOM COUPE



Sold for $418,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1970 FORD MUSTANG 428 CJ CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $396,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1964 LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $330,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1969 CHEVROLET CAMARO Z/28 RS



Sold for $330,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1957 CHEVROLET CORVETTE CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE



Sold for $330,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1964 INTERNATIONAL SCOUT CUSTOM SUV



Sold for $330,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1968 DODGE CHARGER CUSTOM COUPE



Sold for $313,500.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1964 CHEVROLET C10 CUSTOM PICKUP



Sold for $275,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2015 ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH VOLANTE



Sold for $275,000.