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85°C Bakery Cafe expands in the Valley with a new location opening in Avondale

Here's what's 'brewing' for the company
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AVONDALE, AZ — 85°C Bakery Cafe is headed to the city of Avondale!

The Taiwanese chain known for its coffee and baked goods is slated to open a new storefront near the intersection of 107th Avenue and McDowell Road.

85°C Bakery Cafe: Drinks, cake, and pastries.
85°C Bakery Cafe: Drinks, cake, and pastries.

A representative told ABC15 that the new location is "scheduled to open in late May or early June," with an exact date to be announced later.

Once open, it will be at Suite 105, 10585 W McDowell Road in Avondale.

The cafe takes pride in brewing its coffee with Guatemalan beans and serving over 50 varieties of freshly baked pastries.

In 2004, 85°C opened its first store in Taiwan, and over the years, it has expanded with multiple locations in the United States. In 2025, it launched its second Arizona location in Glendale, following its debut in Chandler in 2022.

According to the company's website, 85ºC is inspired by the belief that 85°C is the “perfect” brewing temperature for espresso coffee.

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Are you on the other side of the Valley? The chain has two locations in Arizona:

  • 1912 W Chandler Blvd. in Chandler.
  • 7280 W Bell Rd in Glendale.

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