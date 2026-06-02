'Beauty and the Beast' singer Peabo Bryson dies at 75

Legendary singer and songwriter Peabo Bryson has died. He was 75.

The Grammy Award winner, known for his hit songs and duets, including "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World" and several R&B classics, died on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family.

"He transitioned peacefully at 5:00 p.m. ET on the evening of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family and those closest to him," according to the statement.

The statement continued, "In this deeply difficult moment, the family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, family member, friend and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage."

The statement went on to say: "We are tremendously moved by the outpouring of love, prayers and support from fans, friends, and colleagues around the world. While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit. His legacy and music will live on for generations to come."

The news of Bryson's death comes days after a representative for the singer confirmed to ABC News that he suffered a stroke and was receiving medical care.