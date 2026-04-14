‘World’s largest Kachina doll’ towers nearly 40 feet over Tonto Hills

CAREFREE, AZ — Tucked into the Tonto Hills subdivision near Carefree, a towering roadside attraction is drawing visitors from across Arizona.

Standing nearly 40 feet tall, the massive Kachina doll statue is believed by some to be the largest of its kind. Built in the 1970s as the neighborhood developed, the structure weighs about 14.5 tons and is made of cement blocks and steel.

Zack Perry

“It’s very big, and many people don’t have the opportunity to see one that’s a true duplicate at this size,” said Ann Dichiara with the Tonto Hills Volunteer Fire Department, which maintains the statue.

The figure represents a Hopi corn maiden dancer, a spiritual symbol believed to protect women before marriage and watch over the community.

While this version is much larger than traditional forms, Kachina dolls are typically small, hand-carved figures that represent spiritual beings. They are associated with bringing rain, offering guidance and teaching cultural values passed down through generations.

Zack Perry

Residents say the statue stands as both a roadside curiosity and a meaningful cultural tribute, continuing to watch over the desert community today.

Check out the Kachina doll statue at 42027 N Old Mine Rd, Cave Creek.