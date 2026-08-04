The Van Buren brings live music to a piece of Phoenix history

PHOENIX — The Van Buren, a nearly century-old downtown Phoenix building that once housed an auto dealership, is now one of Arizona’s premier music venues.

The 2,000-capacity venue retained much of the building’s historic character, including exposed brick, chandeliers and architectural details. General Manager Jon McDonald said Phoenix Motor Car occupied the building for 40 years after it was built around 1930.

Zack Perry

Following renovations in 2016, The Van Buren became a concert venue and now hosts about 200 events annually, ranging from comedy and club nights to national touring acts. Nick Jonas and Hayley Williams are among the artists who have performed there this year.

The intimate layout keeps concertgoers close to the stage throughout the venue.

Zack Perry

Next door, Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop offers another attraction. A speakeasy hidden behind the restaurant features pinball machines and a neon-lit dance floor, giving concertgoers a place to extend their night after a show.

Zack Perry

The Van Buren is located at 401 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix. Click here for a full list of concerts and events.