Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
29  WX Alerts
EntertainmentAbsolutely Arizona

Actions

The Van Buren brings live music to a piece of Phoenix history

The Van Buren, a nearly century-old downtown Phoenix building that once housed an auto dealership, is now one of Arizona’s premier music venues. The 2,000-capacity venue retained much of the building’s historic character, including exposed brick, chandeliers and architectural details. General Manager Jon McDonald said Phoenix Motor Car occupied the building for 40 years after it was built around 1930.
The Van Buren brings live music to a piece of Phoenix history
The Van Buren
Posted

PHOENIX — The Van Buren, a nearly century-old downtown Phoenix building that once housed an auto dealership, is now one of Arizona’s premier music venues.

The 2,000-capacity venue retained much of the building’s historic character, including exposed brick, chandeliers and architectural details. General Manager Jon McDonald said Phoenix Motor Car occupied the building for 40 years after it was built around 1930.

Van Buren.png

Following renovations in 2016, The Van Buren became a concert venue and now hosts about 200 events annually, ranging from comedy and club nights to national touring acts. Nick Jonas and Hayley Williams are among the artists who have performed there this year.

The intimate layout keeps concertgoers close to the stage throughout the venue.

The Van Buren

Next door, Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop offers another attraction. A speakeasy hidden behind the restaurant features pinball machines and a neon-lit dance floor, giving concertgoers a place to extend their night after a show.

Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop

The Van Buren is located at 401 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix. Click here for a full list of concerts and events.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo