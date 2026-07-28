Sycamore Falls comes to life after monsoon storms in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, AZ — Recent monsoon storms have brought Sycamore Falls back to life, creating one of Arizona's most impressive seasonal waterfalls just west of Flagstaff.

Located near the boundary of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness, the waterfall flows only after significant rainfall, making timing key for visitors hoping to catch the spectacle. The falls drop about 70 feet into a rocky canyon surrounded by towering cliffs and are accessible from several trailheads along an 11-mile loop trail.

Zack Perry

Visitors should expect about a 10-mile drive on unpaved forest roads before reaching the trailhead, followed by a short five-minute walk to the overlook. Hikers are encouraged to bring plenty of water and wear sturdy shoes for the uneven terrain.

The area also offers opportunities for picnicking, hiking and rock climbing within the surrounding Kaibab National Forest.

Zack Perry

While the waterfall is temporary, officials say the days following monsoon storms provide one of the best opportunities to experience one of northern Arizona's most scenic natural attractions.

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