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American Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to IT outage: FAA

The FAA issued an advisory about the ground stop
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American Airlines flights are departing again after a brief IT outage led to a nationwide ground stop, according to the airline and federal officials.

American Airlines flights not in the air were being held because of an IT outage, according to an advisory from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A "technology issue briefly impacted connectivity" for some systems, the airline said in a statement.

"Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again," the airline said. "We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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