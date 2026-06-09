ScreenX brings immersive 270-degree movie experience to AMC Desert Ridge 18

PHOENIX — Moviegoers in Arizona now have a new way to experience the big screen.

AMC Desert Ridge 18 in north Phoenix recently became home to the state’s only ScreenX auditorium, an immersive theater format that expands select scenes beyond the main screen and onto the side walls, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience.

Zack Perry

According to Duncan Macdonald, senior vice president of business development for CJ 4DPLEX, the technology uses projectors mounted on the theater’s side walls and ceiling to surround audiences with additional visuals during key moments of a film.

The theater features a 53-foot-wide screen and premium amenities, including reclining seats.

A format that's designed to offer an experience that cannot be replicated at home.

Zack Perry

ScreenX plans to feature more than two dozen films across multiple genres this year.

AMC Desert Ridge 18 is currently the only ScreenX location in Arizona. Click here for more information.