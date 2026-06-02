Float past wild horses on Arizona’s Salt River this summer

MESA — One of Arizona’s most popular summer traditions is back as Salt River Tubing welcomes visitors for the 2026 season.

The attraction reopened April 25 and is expected to operate through late September, giving guests a chance to cool off while floating down the Lower Salt River east of Mesa. Reservations and season passes are available online, and shuttle service is included with tube rentals.

The float through the Tonto National Forest offers more than just relief from the heat. Along the route, tubers often encounter desert wildlife, including the Salt River’s famous wild horses, which can frequently be seen grazing or drinking along the shoreline.

Zack Perry

Regular visitors say the experience provides an opportunity to unplug, relax and enjoy Arizona’s natural beauty. Depending on the route selected and river conditions, trips can last anywhere from two to five hours.

Officials encourage guests to come prepared by bringing plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, using life jackets when appropriate and having a transportation plan before heading out on the river.

Zack Perry

Salt River Tubing also hosts themed events throughout the season, including Mardi Gras Magic, Salt River Pirates and Super Heroes Splashdown. Visitors are encouraged to pack out their trash and help preserve the river environment for future generations.

Click here for the full 2026 Salt River Tubing guide.