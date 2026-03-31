AZ’s wine scene continues to grow in Verde Valley

CORNVILLE, AZ — Arizona’s wine industry is growing in an unexpected place: the high desert.

At D.A. Ranch in Cornville, vineyards stretch across nearly 16 acres, producing a variety of wines in what many consider an unlikely environment. The Verde Valley’s higher elevation, combined with access to water sources like Oak Creek, helps create conditions suitable for growing grapes.

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A major factor is the area’s “diurnal climate,” marked by hot days and significantly cooler nights.

“We might be 104 every day in July, but with our temperature drops of 15 to 20 degrees every night, that’s what really makes growing grapes possible,” said Dylan Jung, wine club and entertainment manager at D.A. Ranch.

Zack Perry

Jung said Arizona wines are typically “as dry as the climate,” offering crisp selections that appeal during warmer months. The vineyard grows French, Spanish and Italian varietals, with harvest season arriving in late summer.

Visitors say the experience feels like “an oasis” in the desert, offering a chance to learn about wine-making while supporting local vineyards. You can also explore the property through guided vineyard tours or enjoy tastings at the ranch’s tasting room.

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D.A. Ranch is located at 1901 Dancing Apache Road in Cornville. Click here for more information.