As voters seek relief from high living costs in election, economist weighs in on affordability reality

PHOENIX — For Ersa Divina Gracia, the pressure of higher living costs is visible in her shopping cart.

“This is like $150,” Divina Gracia, Phoenix said, explaining that the same amount of money used to fill her cart.

Affordability weighed on her mind when she voted.

"It's really, really, you know, way, way, way different. We're lost now, gasoline," Divina Gracia said.

Other Phoenix consumers described similar concerns about their everyday expenses.

“It’s hitting us. We’re skipping some things that we used to buy,” Sue Grace, Phoenix, said.

Those concerns were reflected nationally. In ABC News’ preliminary Voter Poll, about half of U.S. House voters said the cost of living was “crucial” to their vote.

"Affordability is also factored in," Daniel Morris, said, about the decisions he made while casting his ballot.

Stocks soared Wednesday after the midterms. Analysts say investors like divided government because it typically means fewer policies and regulations on business.

Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor ASU and Director of the Center for Competitiveness and Prosperity Research, says policy changes could ease some costs. The timing would depend on what changes are made—and whether lawmakers and the president can agree.

Hoffman pointed first to tariffs, the taxes imposed on imported goods.

"That's kind of where it begins. You can rein in tariffs. Tariffs are costly, and that's part of the what you're what you're seeing in terms of prices," Hoffman said.

Congress could vote to reduce those import taxes, but overriding a President Trump veto would require two-thirds support in both chambers, and Democrats don't have the votes without at least some Republican support.

Hoffman says lower tariffs could ease business costs, with potential savings for shoppers on everything from food to electronics to building materials.

Prices at the pump depend on the wars in Iran and Ukraine.

“You get some resolution on the conflict with Iran, negotiate what you can, get the Strait opened, and get commerce freely flowing, not just partially flowing, which it is now," Hoffman said. "Resolution with Russia and Ukraine would also help, especially with diesel prices."

Such relief would depend on negotiations, supply conditions and policy decisions, rather than the election outcome alone.

Broader health care changes could take longer, Hoffman says.

"That's going to require a lot of debate, and it's going to be costly," he said.

He points out new benefits also need funding.

“You have to pay for it in the way of cuts elsewhere or or taxes,” Hoffman said.

“Hopefully, it’s gonna go back to the way before,” Divina Gracia said.

For consumers, the immediate concern remains making everyday expenses more manageable, yet the frustrating truth is once they go up, prices rarely come back down.

“We’ll see,” Morris said. “I think hopefully they go in aggressively and try to do something about things.”