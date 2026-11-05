Shift in power set in Arizona following midterms

PHOENIX — Democrats took control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm election, and the party is on track to do the same at the Arizona Legislature. A longtime Republican lawmaker says Democrats will go too far.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, won a second term, and as of Wednesday night, Democrats had won 13 state Senate races and led in five more. In the 60-seat House, Democrats had won 19 seats and led for 12 more.

Dawn Penich is CEO of Agave Strategy, a progressive political campaign and consulting firm based in Arizona. She has worked with Democrats on their campaigns for the past several months.

Penich said Democrats are already working on the policies and laws they want to pass.

“I think nobody wants a goal of figuring it out as we go along,” she noted. “I think what Democrats understand is that this was a vote that says ‘We need things to change.’”

She said Democrats are focused on issues with national impact including gas, education, and health care, as well as those unique to the Grand Canyon State,

“Our public schools are what drives our economy,” Penich said. “Arizona has notoriously under-invested in public education, and so I think this next administration has a real chance to start to right that ship.”

Republican state Sen. John Kavanagh has served in the Legislature for 20 years, and is set to win his current race. He blames widespread party losses on one big reason.

‘It’s more a reflection of the economy, especially the price of gasoline,” he said. “Every time a voter filled their tank in the last six months, it was a commercial to vote Democrat.”

He says voters don’t understand the full gravity of what they signed up for in this latest midterm cycle.

“I think in the next two years you will see some very, very far-left legislation coming out and being passed into law now that they control the governorship and the legislature,” Kavanagh said. “I think people will be shocked, and I think we’ll be back in two years.”

Kavanagh said Republicans plan to argue against Democratic bills, cultivate candidates, raise money, and build up their campaign operation.

Votes are still being counted. Counties can start canvassing election results Monday and must finish by Nov. 19.

