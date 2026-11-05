Maricopa County approves new e-bike rules for unincorporated areas

New rules for electric bikes are set to take effect in parts of Maricopa County after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance Wednesday.

The regulations will apply to unincorporated areas of Maricopa County.

County officials said the rules are intended to improve safety amid an increase in e-bike accidents.

County Board Chair Kate Brophy said the ordinance provides clear guidance on where e-bikes can be ridden and what age restrictions apply.

“Electric bikes are an increasingly popular way to get from one place to another, but they require unique considerations to ensure safety for riders, pedestrians and everyone else sharing our roadways and public spaces. With this ordinance, we are joining other cities and towns across Maricopa County in providing detailed guidance that empowers riders while protecting public safety,” Brophy said.

According to the county, the following rules, which mirror Arizona law, will take effect:



Class 1: Pedal-assisted bikes that can go no faster than 20 mph

Class 2: Motorized bikes that don’t require pedaling but have a maximum speed of 20 mph

Class 3: Pedal-assisted bikes that can reach speeds of up to 28 mph

Officials said the new ordinance “stipulates that individuals under the age of 16 are restricted to Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes. Class 3 e-bike riders must be at least 16 years old, and helmets are required for Class 3 riders under the age of 18.”