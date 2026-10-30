ADL civil rights complaint alleges antisemitic harassment at Desert Shadows Middle School

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — A federal civil rights complaint alleges Paradise Valley Unified School District failed to protect a 14-year-old Jewish student from weeks of antisemitic harassment that escalated into a physical attack at Desert Shadows Middle School.

The Anti-Defamation League and Reed Smith LLP filed the Title VI complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, asking federal officials to investigate the district’s response.

The complaint alleges at least five classmates targeted the student between April and May.

“She was subjected to anti-Semitic harassing comments, things like being told to go to a gas chamber,” Rachel Grinspan, ADL Litigation Counsel at ADL, said. “She was also subjected to Hitler salutes.”

Phoenix Police confirm they are investigating the matter as a possible anti-Jewish bias crime, and say one juvenile was referred to the Juvenile Corrections Center on a harassment charge.

The complaint also alleges the student was physically assaulted at the end of the school year.

“It then escalated to the point where our client was assaulted at the end of the school year, pushed into a cabinet,” Grinspan said.

Attorneys say the student and her parents repeatedly sought help from school staff, alleging Paradise Valley Unified School District failed to protect her.

“Every time this happened, the student notified a teacher, an administrator, as did the parents,” Grinspan said.

The complaint alleges staff minimized those reports, and describes other alleged antisemitic incidents at the school.

“We hope by highlighting this one case, it'll prevent future cases,” Gregory Speier, Reed Smith LLP Partner, said.

In a statement to ABC15 and an email sent to parents Thursday, Paradise Valley Unified said it “unequivocally condemns antisemitism.”

The school district told ABC15 that each reported incident last school year was immediately investigated and addressed. It cited federal student privacy laws in declining to disclose specific disciplinary actions.

The district also said Desert Shadows students participated in presentations addressing the seriousness of antisemitism and expectations for respectful behavior. It plans to continue those presentations.

Read the full statement to ABC15 from PVUSD:

PVSchools unequivocally condemns antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination. We value our relationship with our Jewish community and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that every student feels safe, respected, and valued in our schools.

Antisemitic behavior and hateful speech have no place in PVSchools. We take these incidents seriously, investigate reports of hateful or discriminatory behavior thoroughly, and take disciplinary action in accordance with the PVSchools Family/Student Handbook. While federal student privacy laws prevent us from sharing specific disciplinary actions, we can assure our community that, as each individual incident was reported last school year, it was immediately investigated and addressed.

Our responsibility extends beyond responding to individual incidents. We are equally committed to preventing hateful behavior through education, clear expectations, and positive school cultures. Last school year, Desert Shadows Middle School students participated in presentations addressing the seriousness of antisemitism and reinforcing expectations for respectful behavior. We intend to continue these efforts this school year, alongside our ongoing work to promote positive school cultures through initiatives such as Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

Every student deserves to attend a school where they feel a sense of belonging, and we will continue working to ensure that our actions reflect that commitment.

"We have also requested mediation in this complaint, which we are hopeful will encourage the District to come to the table and speak to us," Grinspan said.

The attorneys are asking the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights to review the complaint and open an investigation.

They're seeking a zero-tolerance policy, mandatory training, and independent oversight at PVUSD.

The filing is an administrative civil rights complaint, not a lawsuit. The Department of Education told ABC15 it does not confirm complaints; ABC15 has not confirmed whether the Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation.

The student at the center of the complaint has since transferred to another district.

“I have three sons. I want them to feel safe at school, and I want them to feel proud to be Jewish when at school,” Speier said.

Grinspan says ADL is tracking similar concerns nationwide, and emphasized the responsibility schools have to protect children.

"In the last year, over 80 incidents documented in non-Jewish K-12 public schools," Grinspan said. "And parents believe that when they drop their children off, that the schools will keep them safe."