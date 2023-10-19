Watch Now
What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | October 20-22

Mesa Arts Center
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 19, 2023
PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 20-22, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, October 20

NLCS GAME 4: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:07 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $140

Arizona Jazz Festival

When: Oct. 20-22
Where: High Street, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $95

Arizona State Fair

When: Now through October 29.
Where: 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix
Cost: $15 Admission

Trevor Noah at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 | 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $80

Fuerza Regida - Otra Peda Tour 2023 at Talking Stick Resort

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort, Phoenix
Cost: $49 General Admission

Ne-Yo at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, AZ State Fair
Cost: Tickets start at $20 | Does not include admission to the Arizona State Fair

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

When: Oct. 20-22
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Saturday, October 21

NLCS GAME 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Game 5 will be played "as necessary" if the Diamondbacks win either game on Thursday or Friday.
When: 5:07 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $150

Phoenix Pride

When: Oct. 21-22
Where: Steele Indian Park, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $34 | Pride Parade is Free

Dia de Los Muertos Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Oct. 21-22
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Free

Heritage Family Day

When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Free

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes on ABC 15

When: 1 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $120

Brothers Osborne at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, AZ State Fair
Cost: Tickets start at $20 | Does not include admission to the Arizona State Fair

Sunday, October 22

Peppa Pig at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $40

