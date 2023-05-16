‘Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party!’ to make a stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Round Room Live and Hasbro Inc. are brining Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party to Arizona!

Peppa’s brand new tour will kick off this fall and will visit over 60 cities- and yes, Phoenix is one of them!

The show promises a ‘60-minute interactive sing-along adventure’ that includes Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig. Also, to make an appearance during the show are Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe.

“We cannot wait for guests to see this new show, and to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends,” said Matt Proulx, from Hasbro, in a press release.

Peppa and her friends will perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on October 22!

Presale starts May 16 and tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 19. at 10 a.m. PT at LiveNation.