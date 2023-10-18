D-backs vs. Phillies: NLCS Games 3 and 4 will be played at Chase Field

PHOENIX — The first two NLCS home games for the Arizona Diamondbacks are this Thursday and Friday!

If you’re heading out to see the Serpientes play against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19 and 20, here’s what you need to know!

GAME 3: Thursday, Oct. 19



Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Game time: 2:07 p.m.

Seats: Not sure what area in the ballpark your seats are in? Check out this map.

Cost: Limited tickets available at dbacks.com/postseason

The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel

GAME 4: Friday, Oct. 20



Gates open: 2:30 p.m.

Game time: 5:07 p.m.

Cost: Limited tickets available at dbacks.com/postseason

Game-day entertainment



Ceremonial first pitch:

Game 3: The ceremonial first pitch guest is Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, a six-time Olympic gold medalist. Game 4: Larry Fitzgerald, known for his talents as an Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

National Anthem:

Game 3: Trumpeter Dr. Jesse McGuire is scheduled to perform the national anthem at Chase Field for Game 3. Longtime D-backs fans may remember McGuire has performed the National Anthem on his trumpet at many big games for the team over the years, including Game 7 of the 2001 World Series! McGuire has also performed for three U.S. presidents and at the Daytona 500. Game 4: Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell. Powell is the winner of the Voice of the Ocean. He’s performed God Bless America during the MLB World Series, NBA Finals, WNBA Finals and NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships. Powell was nominated for the 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and has over 53 million views of his performance of The National Anthem. He is a 25-year U.S. Navy Veteran and an accomplished musician, producer, and songwriter.

Color Guard: Like Air Force Base Honor Guard

Flyover:

Game 4: Luke Air Force Base will have four F-35s from the 310th Fighter Squadron.

Roof status:

Game 3: The roof will be closed. Game 4: The roof will be open, weather permitting.



Clear bag policy



KEEP THIS IN MIND: The clear bag policy is in place; small clutch purses are permitted but they can’t be larger than 6.5” X 4.5” and the clear bags can’t be larger than 12”x 6”x 12.” For more information on the clear bag policy, a list of the permitted/prohibited items, bag storage lockers and more, click here.

Parking



What to eat

Chase Field's executive chef has created special food for the postseason!

D-backs

Surf and Turf Dog : A 1/2 lb., all beef frank, beer-battered shrimp, charred pineapple Pico, sweet and spicy Baja sauce, and cilantro. Available at Section 105, Big Dawgs.

: A 1/2 lb., all beef frank, beer-battered shrimp, charred pineapple Pico, sweet and spicy Baja sauce, and cilantro. Available at Section 105, Big Dawgs. “Wise Guy” Nachos : Corn tortilla chips, provolone cheese sauce, Italian fennel sausage, oven-dried tomato, pepperoncini, Castelvetrano and black olives, basil pesto crema, and Italian parsley. Available at Section 130, Taste of Chase.

: Corn tortilla chips, provolone cheese sauce, Italian fennel sausage, oven-dried tomato, pepperoncini, Castelvetrano and black olives, basil pesto crema, and Italian parsley. Available at Section 130, Taste of Chase. Apple Pie Chimichanga : Caramel sauce, vanilla frozen yogurt, whipped cream, Crackerjacks, and fresh strawberries. Available at Section 123, Sweet Treats.

: Caramel sauce, vanilla frozen yogurt, whipped cream, Crackerjacks, and fresh strawberries. Available at Section 123, Sweet Treats. Snake Bite Margarita : A house-made tangy teal margarita mix and tequila with a teal sugar rim. Available at all concessions that sell liquor.

: A house-made tangy teal margarita mix and tequila with a teal sugar rim. Available at all concessions that sell liquor. Grand Slam Glitterade : Watermelon lemonade, Absolut watermelon, and edible glitter.



