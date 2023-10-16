D-backs NLCS watch parties, special deals and meals in the Valley

PHOENIX — If you’re not at the ballpark for the NLCS games, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley!

ABC15 Arizona

Here’s where you can go:

GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR



When: Watch parties [ Oct. 16 & 17] start each night at 4:30 p.m.

Specials:

According to a press release, prizes will be raffled off every half inning. Happy hour specials will be offered “from 4 p.m. throughout the game.” There will be four-hour parking complimentary at the Chase Field Garage; will be validated at the restaurant.

Where: 201 S 4th St in Phoenix

THE GREEN WOODPECKER



When: each D-backs game will be able to be viewed on their patio projector screen.

Specials:

$10 pitchers during the games

Where: 3110 North Central Avenue — Suite 185- in Phoenix



TWIN PEAKS



When: All D-backs postseason games [ only on weekdays from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close]

Specials: $2 off wells, $2 off 22 oz. drafts and $2 off select appetizers.

Where: All Arizona Twin Peaks locations.

THE PARK @ O.H.S.O.



When: Watch party for Oct. 16 & 17.

Specials:

Happy Hour Drinks Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Happy Hour Food: Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 335 N. Gilbert Rd. Suite 102 in Gilbert

EAT UP DRIVE IN



The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”

[$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.” When: now through October 31.

Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

STREETS OF NEW YORK



When: any day the D-backs play.

Special:

Get $5 off you order using promo code DBACKSPIZZA when you spend at least $25. 24 wings and a large cheese pizza for $35.

Where: check the closest location near youright here.

VOODOO DOUGHNUT



When: D-backs NLCS gamedays.

Special:

To keep the Valley's good “mojo,” Voodoo Doughnut has a special deal during the Diamondbacks’ NLCS run -- you can get a Snake Cake for 50 cents!

Where: 1324 S Rural Rd. in Tempe

Voodoo Doughnut The 'Snake Cake' at Voodoo Doughnut

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS



Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the NCLS game days will receive a 15% discount.

Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura

RELATED: La Purisima Bakery rolls out the 'Diamondback Conchas'

BOGO AT THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER



When: This offer is valid in person only on October 16, 17,19, 20, 21, 23 and 24, 2023.

Special: Guests that wear D-backs gear on any game day will receive “buy one, get one FREE general admission.” Members of the Arizona Science Center will receive “buy one, get one FREE admission to The Science of Guinness World Records.”

Where: Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.] in Phoenix

ICYMI: D-BACKS VS. PHILLIES IN NLCS

Game 1 is set for Monday, October 16 in Philadelphia.

Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games are available for purchase here and tickets for Phillies' home games can be purchased here.

*Games 5-7 are "if necessary"

The D-backs moved onto the NLCS after sweeping both the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the first two series of the postseason.

