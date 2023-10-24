Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar hosting D-backs Game 7 watch party

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are playing NLCS Game 7 in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, but Chase Field is still going to be the scene of the party!

Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar is hosting a D-backs watch party with festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Game time is set for 5:07 p.m.

Happy Hour deals begin at 4 p.m. and last throughout the game.

The party will be emceed by D-backs In-Game Host Mike Bauer — and Baxter is also set to make an appearance!

There will be prizes raffled off, including postseason merchandise, a signed baseball/bat, and World Series tickets.

You can park at the Chase Field garage for four hours for free with validation at the restaurant.

