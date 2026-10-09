WHAT TO EXPECT: Big changes coming to Arizona as moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel moves in

Wind, rain and a major cool-down is coming to Arizona as moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel moves in.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to stay safe in the storm.

Parts of the Valley could pick up a half an inch to an inch of rain Saturday through Tuesday.

Flood Watches are in effect across much of northwestern Arizona and along parts of the Mogollon Rim from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, so do not attempt to drive through them.

We'll see several rounds of rain over that four day stretch, a chance of thunderstorms, and high winds across Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect on Sunday across most of the state. Sustained winds could reach 35 mph with peak gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

We're also going to get a big drop in temperatures!

Valley highs will fall into the 80s by Sunday and continue to cool into the 70s by the middle of next week.