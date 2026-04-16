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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winds picking up across Arizona as a storm system passes by

The weather is looking very nice for the rest of the week across Arizona. We'll climb back into the mid 80s on Wednesday in Phoenix, which is right near normal for this time of year. A storm system will pass to our north Thursday and Friday, picking up winds across our state and dropping temperatures a few degrees by the end of the week. At this point, it looks too far north to bring Arizona any rain or snow.
Warming up this week, Valley could see 90s again this weekend
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PHOENIX — We're tracking a storm system that will pass to our north on Thursday and Friday.

It will be too far away to bring Arizona any rain or snow, but winds will pick up quite a bit and temperatures will drop a few degrees by Friday.

Wind Advisories are in effect Thursday and Friday for Mohave County and the Parker Valley where gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

Here in the Valley, expect some late afternoon breezes with gusts near 20 to 25 mph.

High pressure will build in again over the weekend, keeping our forecast dry and warming us back into the 90s by Sunday.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.43" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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