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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Red Flag Warnings across Arizona this week

trong winds and critically low humidity will keep fire danger high across northern Arizona to start the week. Red Flag Warnings are in effect this morning through Tuesday evening for northern Arizona. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph, while relative humidity drops into the single digits. These are conditions that can quickly spread wildfires.
Temperatures inching up toward 110 degrees later this week
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PHOENIX — Strong winds and critically low humidity will keep fire danger high across northern Arizona to start the week.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect this morning through Tuesday evening for northern Arizona. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph, while relative humidity drops into the single digits. These are conditions that can quickly spread wildfires.

Officials urge extreme caution. A single spark can ignite a fast-moving fire. Drivers should not throw cigarettes from vehicles and should make sure nothing is dragging that could create sparks.

The winds are being driven by a storm system passing north of Arizona, which will not bring cooler temperatures or rain.

Instead, temperatures will climb through the week as high pressure builds.

In the Valley, Monday morning begins in the mid- to upper 70s before reaching 104 degrees in Phoenix by the afternoon.

As the ridge strengthens, temperatures are expected to rise further, with a potential first 110-degree day by the weekend.

Phoenix typically doesn't see its first 110-degree day until June 11, so reaching it this weekend would be right on schedule.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, take breaks, and seek cooler environments when possible.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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