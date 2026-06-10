MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heat builds as storm chances return to Arizona!

PHOENIX — High pressure builds in for the rest of the week, sending temperatures soaring statewide.

Valley highs will flirt with 110 degrees all week, nearly 4-5 degrees above average for early June.

With dangerous heat on the way, stay hydrated and limit your time outside during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Moisture surges back into Arizona later this week as well, meaning higher humidity and slight storm chances across the state.

Dry lightning, gusty winds, and blowing dust will be the main threats in the Valley and the high country beginning as early as Friday.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.60" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

