MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warnings extended through the weekend

PHOENIX — Our Extreme Heat Warning has now been extended through Sunday.

Temperatures are set to climb above 110 degrees with little overnight relief as lows only fall into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days with highs near 116 or 117 degrees here in Phoenix.

So, our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Heat like this is becoming more common as our climate changes, and one of the biggest drivers here in the Valley is the rapid growth of our urban heat island.

Chief Meteorologist Amber Sullins spoke with researchers at ASU who have identified another reason why overnight temperatures in Phoenix keep getting hotter year after year. They have found that heat is being transported overnight from the west and northwest Valley into Phoenix.

Watch the full interview here:

With little monsoon moisture in place, our Valley forecast looks dry for the rest of the week. We could still see a few thunderstorms across the high country in the heat of the day.

Moisture will increase a bit later this weekend as high pressure shifts farther east. That will bring a slight chance of storms back to the Valley starting Monday.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.00" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.40" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

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