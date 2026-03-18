MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning issued as record-breaking March temperatures approach

PHOENIX — A strong ridge of high pressure is building over the Desert Southwest, sending temperatures nearly 30 degrees above normal by the end of the week.

In the Valley, highs climb into the triple digits today and keep climbing.

The earliest Phoenix has ever hit 100 degrees was March 26, 1988. That is still the only time the city has ever reached triple digits in March. Today could change that.

The dangerous early-season heat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Extreme Heat Warning for the Valley Thursday through Sunday. Parts of Yavapai and Mohave counties and the Grand Canyon below 4,000 feet fall under that warning starting today.

Thursday through Sunday are also ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take precautions.

If you plan to be outdoors, limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

Some trails will be closed to protect hikers, including parts of South Mountain, Piestewa Peak, and Camelback Mountain. First responders and dogs are not permitted on trails when temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher.

Highs could push toward 105 degrees Thursday through Saturday. Phoenix typically does not see heat like that until late May.

Several records could fall this week in the Valley, including the earliest 100-degree day, the earliest 105-degree day, the hottest March temperature ever recorded, and the most triple-digit days in a single March.

The peak of the heat dome arrives Friday into Saturday. Temperatures ease back into the low 100s next week, but that is still well above normal for late March.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.31" (-2.00" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

