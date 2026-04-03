WATCH: Looking at the latest technology being used in Arizona to fight wildfires

TEMPE, AZ — Wildfire season is right around the corner, and ABC15 is getting a behind-the-scenes look at the latest technology being used to help keep first responders safe while battling the flames.

Among the newest technologies is a Community Disaster Resilience Connectivity Van that is made right here in the Valley.

Many of these new resources are being used to reconnect people, whether it be first responders to their command or those impacted to their loved ones to let them know they are okay.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs gets a look at the technology that could be used in the coming months to save lives and property.