Veteran educator still teaches with passion

TOLLESON, AZ — ABC15 is following up with some Valley teachers we visited with at the beginning of the school year to see how this year went, what they've learned, and what changes they would have made.

We caught up with Diane Miller, a veteran math teacher at Copper Canyon High School, part of the Tolleson Union High School District in the West Valley.

Although students at Copper Canyon may make math look easy, it's important to note they have a secret weapon by their side, teacher Diane Miller!

Even though Miller is an experienced teacher, this was her first year in the TUHSD.

"It went great!" explained Miller. "I really enjoyed it. It was lots of fun. It took a little while to get used to technology and learning platforms, but it was great. I love the kids here. Everyone is really enthusiastic."

Miller also says this year helped reignite her passion for teaching, but that doesn't mean there weren't a handful of problems to solve.

"I would say just getting used to everything. The way the district is run and the way we develop curriculum in the district are different, but it was a ton of fun. Now that I'm into it, I love it. Just a little bit of a learning curve, even for teachers!"

In August of 2023, Miller said she loved making math fun for her students, so we decided to follow up with them to see if she lived up to the goal.

"Third period was my favorite class," explained Copper Canyon Junior Esther.

Other students explained that Miller was particularly talented at explaining problems and walking them through all the necessary steps.

And it turns out, it's not always about what you're learning inside the classroom; sometimes, it's all about learning how to pick yourself back up.

"Failure is part of life," Miller said. "And if kids don't try something new and risk failure, then they wont succeed. I always tell them try what you have a passion for and go for it and who cares if you stumble a few times...You'll pick yourself back up."

Here's more good news: Miller says she will return to Copper Canyon next year.