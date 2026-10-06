Woman on mobility scooter critically injured after being struck by car

PHOENIX — A woman in a mobility scooter was critically injured after being struck by a car on Monday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say that at around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire responded to a crash near 21st Avenue and Northern Avenue.

Police say that a woman on a mobility scooter was in the crosswalk but crossing against the traffic signal when she was hit by a car that didn't see her.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Impairment is unknown at this time.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.