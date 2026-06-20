Woman dies after pedestrian crash near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, police said they found an adult woman with critical injuries.

The Phoenix Fire Department took the woman to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to Phoenix police.

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Investigators said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Police have not released additional details about what led up to the crash.