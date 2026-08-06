Westbound I-10 reopens after deadly crash near Fairway Drive

AVONDALE, AZ — Two separate traffic incidents, including a deadly crash, forced a closure of westbound Interstate 10 in the West Valley on Thursday morning.

A car fire broke out along westbound I-10 near Dysart Road after 5 a.m., leading to an emergency response in the area.

ADOT

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed the incident but did not provide any information on any possible injuries.

Traffic was seen slowing in the area due to the incident and emergency response, but there were no major lane closures or restrictions.

Shortly after, around 5:40 a.m., a crash occurred east of the car fire scene, near Fairway Drive.

ADOT

DPS said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in one death and other serious injuries.

The freeway was shut down for several hours but reopened around 9 a.m.