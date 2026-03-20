Weekend traffic restrictions: Road projects planned along SR 51, Loop 303

PHOENIX — Heads up, Valley drivers! There are several project areas where road construction crews will be working this weekend.
Here's what to know before you hit the freeways around the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Southbound State Route 51 closed between Northern and Highland avenues in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 23) for asphalt removal as part of the pavement improvement project. Southbound SR 51 on-ramps at 32nd Street and 26th Street also closed.
- Detour: Consider using southbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport. Drivers exiting southbound SR 51 at Northern Avenue should expect delays. Traffic will detour south on 16th Street and drivers can access SR 51 via Highland Avenue or Indian School Road.
- Eastbound Loop 303 ramp to southbound Interstate 17 closed from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (March 21) in north Phoenix for work zone setup as part of Loop 303 widening project. Also: Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes between Dove Valley Road and Dixileta Drive.
- Detour for ramp closure: Eastbound Loop 303 traffic can use northbound 43rd Avenue and travel east on Dove Valley Road to access southbound I-17. Westbound Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive traffic can use the northbound I-17 frontage road to Dove Valley Road to access southbound I-17.