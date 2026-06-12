Weekend traffic alert: Work continues to improve pavement on the SR 51 (June 12-14)

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Sunday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported these work zones:
- Southbound SR 51 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a pavement improvement project. SB on-ramps closed at Glendale Ave, Bethany Home Road and Highland Avenue Detours: Consider taking Seventh or 24th streets to reach I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or using I-17 SB as an alternate freeway route. Note: I-10 WB on-ramp at 7th Street is closed for maintenance work during this same time.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Price Road and Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a widening project. Loop 101 SB (Price Freeway) ramps to Loop 202 EB closed. Detours: Consider Chandler Boulevard and Germann Road as alternate routes.
- Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a widening project. Detours: Consider using Germann or Pecos roads to Gilbert Road or Val Vista Drive to travel beyond Loop 202.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between University Drive and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for a pavement improvement project. Detour: Consider Alma School Road and McClintock Drive as alternate routes.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Shea Blvd and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday (June 15) for pavement improvements. Expect on- and off-ramp closures at times. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider alternate routes, with I-17 SB and SR 51 NB available as alternate freeway routes. Note: Three lanes of Southbound Loop 101 will be closed (two lanes open) in this same stretch from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (June 14).
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