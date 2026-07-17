Weekend traffic advisory: closures on SR 51, Loop 202 (July 17-19)

Heads up, drivers! Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be on the roads this weekend with several restrictions and closures in place.
According to the ADOT website, here's what drivers should know and how to plan ahead:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between Bethany Home Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Thomas Road, Indian School Road and Colter Street closed. Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Other detour routes include northbound 16th Street to eastbound Northern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 20) for widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Alma School Road, Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Pecos or Germann roads as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) is an alternate freeway route.
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