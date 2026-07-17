Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community firefighter dies after battling occupational cancer

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has announced the death of one of its firefighters.

Salt River Firefighter Joseph Christopher reportedly died Tuesday after battling job-related cancer, the Community said.

Firefighter Christopher was a firefighter with the department for seven years and battled cancer "with incredible courage and strength" for a year.

"We are deeply grateful for his dedicated service to our Community and the compassion he showed to those he served," read a post from the community on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all his Brothers and Sisters at the Salt River Fire Department during this difficult time."

Service information for Christopher has not yet been released.