I-10 EB shut down near Avondale Boulevard after deadly crash involving pedestrian

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down a portion of Interstate 10 in the West Valley early Friday morning.

The crash occurred near Avondale Boulevard in the eastbound lanes around 1:30 a.m.

DPS says a pedestrian, only identified as a man, was struck multiple times by vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Avondale Boulevard due to the crash investigation.

Check current traffic conditions here.

A secondary crash is also under investigation in the area, along EB I-10 near Dysart Road.

ADOT

Video from the scene showed multiple vehicles on the freeway that appear to have been involved.

It's not clear what led to the second crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.