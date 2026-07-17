Man in custody after shooting and killing girlfriend in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting in Peoria on Thursday.

It happened near 67th and Olive avenues around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man reportedly shot his girlfriend after a verbal argument. She was later taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the man surrendered.

He was taken into custody.

Officials have not released additional information. Peoria police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.