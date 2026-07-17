Scottsdale residents ramp up recall effort against councilwoman Jan Dubauskas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A group called Conservatives of Greater Scottsdale has opened an office in a recall effort against Scottsdale City Councilwoman Jan Dubauskas.

She was the highest vote-getter in the last election.

Scottsdale resident Dan Ishac is leading the recall effort.

"Scottsdale is a beautiful, vibrant city with world-class services, amenities, low taxes, and a thriving economy. And we want to keep it that way," Ishac said. "We're very concerned about some of the actions taken by the current city council in just 16 months, which are jeopardizing the future of Scottsdale.”

The group said Dubauskas has betrayed voter trust as part of the council’s current four-member majority. They claim she voted to waste taxpayer money on a new parking garage in Old Town Scottsdale. They also point to her vote to eliminate the city's diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Organizers launched a website called recalljan.com.

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They need nearly 13,000 signatures from Scottsdale registered voters, though Ishac said they will aim for 15,000.

The clock is ticking with a September 2 deadline.

Dubauskas declined an on-camera interview with ABC15 but defended her record in a statement:

"Scottsdale voters elected me outright because they knew I would deliver for them - and I have. This recall is failing because I've kept my promises to stop over-development, focus on public safety and deliver for residents.”

She said she looks forward to continuing her work for Scottsdale residents.

If the group is successful with gathering enough valid signatures, a recall election would likely happen in March or May of next year.