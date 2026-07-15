'Largest indoor rainforest in North America' could finally break ground

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A long-awaited indoor wildlife attraction proposed within the Talking Stick Entertainment District is seeking approval after years in the wilderness.
Paradise Earth is a 92,716 square-foot indoor exhibit that's proposed on 10.5 acres of land 8450 N. Dobson Road on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community off Loop 101. It will be within the Arizona Boardwalk, which consists of OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, the Museum of Illusions and more, with a handful of other entertainment options nearby.
The interactive experience — dubbed the "largest indoor rainforest in North America" — will go before the SRPMIC Council on July 15. Paradise Gateway LLC, the entity tied to the project, is requesting approval for a conditional use permit weeks after the SRPMIC Land Management Board recommended approval of the permit June 22.
Read more of this story from the Business Journal.
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