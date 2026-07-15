Caffe Vita signs luxury grocer, restaurant group after buying Phoenix beverage company

PHOENIX — More than a year after Caffe Vita acquired a Phoenix-based coffee roaster and beverage company, the Seattle-based chain is growing its customer base in the Valley with several high-profile wholesale clients.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Caffe Vita bought Cult Artisan Beverage Company, which roasted coffee in North Phoenix, as well as produced several other drinks for wholesale. The acquisition price was not publicly disclosed.

Since the acquisition, Caffe Vita has grown its business – by about 30% last year – despite macroeconomic issues including tariffs, coffee and commodity prices, and other economic pressure. The company has signed on major clients like luxury grocer AJ’s Fine Foods, restaurant company Upward Projects and Wildflower.

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