RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 16-17, 2026

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
RADAR: Track storms around Arizona
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7-16 10:35 p.m.
Apache Junction: 1.38"
Camp Creek: 0.55"
Downtown Mesa: 0.98"
Fountain Hills: 0.12"
Gold Canyon: 0.75"
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.20"
North Scottsdale (70th St & Jomax): 1.54"
Saguaro Lake: 1.38"
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.20"
Thompson Peak: 0.47"