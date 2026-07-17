RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? July 16-17, 2026

PHOENIX — How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 7-16 10:35 p.m.

Apache Junction: 1.38"

Camp Creek: 0.55"

Downtown Mesa: 0.98"

Fountain Hills: 0.12"

Gold Canyon: 0.75"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.20"

North Scottsdale (70th St & Jomax): 1.54"

Saguaro Lake: 1.38"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.20"

Thompson Peak: 0.47"