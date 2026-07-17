LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms pushing through the Valley, state

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are pushing through parts of Arizona and the Valley, with rain chances expected to continue over the next several days.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for northern, central, and southern Arizona on Thursday as storms have the potential to drop up to three inches of rain per hour. The Flood Watch will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Friday.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

9:35 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Gold Canyon AZ, Queen Valley AZ and Florence Junction AZ until 12:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/W10rbr9fc1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

9:25 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Tonto Basin AZ until 1:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/0qmoi5CeDT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

9:05 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 12:00 AM MST pic.twitter.com/NVJM1aUqtT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

9:05 p.m.

9:00 PM MST: An outflow boundary is progressing through the Phoenix Metro which is sparking new thunderstorms, especially in the east valley. Expect showers and storms to blossom over the next 30 minutes with heavy rainfall and flash flooding becoming the main threat. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ScgdqQnlUI — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

8:35 p.m.

8:35 PM MST: Numerous Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Apache Junction, and the Tonto Basin area including all lakes along the Salt River and SR 88. 1-3” of rain has fallen in these areas and flash flooding is likely ongoing. Please avoid travel in these areas. #azwx pic.twitter.com/0poLorCdU7 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

8:25 p.m.

Tonight's Valley storms have been stunning!



This was the view from Chandler Heights and Greenfield of the storm that hit Sun Lakes this evening.



Thanks to ABC15 viewer Lisa Blue for this amazing shot!



Got weather photos/videos to share? Email them to share@abc15.com pic.twitter.com/Nu3KnxPoEQ — Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) July 17, 2026

7:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Gila County, AZ until 10:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/Jhmc5kKfrd — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

7:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Maricopa County, AZ until 10:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/0x8XdsPjES — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

6:50 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Apache Junction AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/HkJ8XLyoXE — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

6:50 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Apache Junction AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/HkJ8XLyoXE — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

6:35 p.m.

July 16 2026 5:37 PM MST Radar Update: A strong T-Storm has developed over Sun Lakes. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall are ongoing. Locally, 1/2 in of rain has already fallen as this storm remains nearly stationary. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nObDEKyvo2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

5:40 p.m.

July 16 2026 5:37 PM MST Radar Update: A strong T-Storm has developed over Sun Lakes. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall are ongoing. Locally, 1/2 in of rain has already fallen as this storm remains nearly stationary. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nObDEKyvo2 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 17, 2026

July 16, 6 a.m.:

A Flood Watch will be in effect for Maricopa, Northwest Pinal, and Southern Gila Counties from 2 PM MST this afternoon through 5 AM MST Friday. Any T-storms that form will be capable of heavy rainfall and will likely be slow moving, increasing the flash flood potential. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ZMNKDDYdcl — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 16, 2026

July 15: