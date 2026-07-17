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LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms pushing through the Valley, state

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Tempe rain 7-16-26
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PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are pushing through parts of Arizona and the Valley, with rain chances expected to continue over the next several days.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for northern, central, and southern Arizona on Thursday as storms have the potential to drop up to three inches of rain per hour. The Flood Watch will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Friday.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

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July 16, 6 a.m.:

July 15:

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