Weekend traffic advisory: closures and restrictions on Valley freeways (July 24-27)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be on the roads this weekend with several restrictions and closures in place.
According to the ADOT website, here's what drivers should know and how to plan ahead:
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Rio Salado Parkway in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Thomas, McDowell and McKellips roads closed starting at 8 p.m. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound Scottsdale or Alma School roads, to travel beyond the closure. Note: The southbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 (both directions) will be open. Expect heavy traffic and delays.
- Northbound State Route 51 narrowed to two lanes between Northern Avenue and Shea Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for a pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix. Allow extra travel time.
- Note: Northbound SR 51 will be narrowed to two lanes around-the-clock from Highland Avenue to Camelback Road for approximately seven weeks starting at 12:05 a.m. Monday (July 27) for necessary replacement of old, worn pavement. Consider using northbound I-17 as an alternate freeway route to North Phoenix.
- Eastbound Loop 303 closed between 43rd Avenue and Interstate 17 in North Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for freeway widening project. Detour: Traffic can exit to northbound 43rd Avenue to reach eastbound Dove Valley Road for access to I-17 or other destinations, including North Valley Parkway.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Williams Field Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 27) for freeway widening project. Detour: Consider using northbound Gilbert Road to eastbound Williams Field Road to reconnect with Loop 202.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m Monday for preliminary work on a future project. Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 to eastbound Chandler Boulevard to southbound Kyrene Road.
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