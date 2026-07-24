WATCH: Valley salon starts book exchange to help kids stay calm during haircuts

At one Valley kids' salon, the newest addition isn't a video game or tablet. It's a bookshelf.

Yvette Stumpf, owner of Pigtails & Crewcuts on Happy Valley Road, is taking a different approach to keeping young customers calm and entertained during haircuts. Instead of handing kids an iPad, she's encouraging them to pick up a book.

The salon recently launched a community book exchange, inviting children to browse, borrow, and share stories while helping families cut back on screen time.

The idea is also proving especially helpful for children with sensory sensitivities, giving them a quieter, more calming alternative during what can sometimes be a stressful experience.

Now, local families and businesses are helping stock the shelves, turning a simple haircut into an opportunity to spark a love of reading.

Watch the full Uplifting Arizona story in the video player above.