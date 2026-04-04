Two separate crashes shut down Valley highways Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Two separate crashes caused highway closures across the Valley Saturday morning, including a deadly wrong-way crash in Queen Valley.

Authorities say a wrong-way crash happened around 7:18 a.m. on US 60 eastbound near Queen Valley, close to milepost 209 near El Camino Viejo.

One person was killed in the crash.

The crash forced the closure of US 60 eastbound in the area, but lanes have since reopened.

No additional details have been released.

In a separate incident, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported a closure on State Route 79 northbound north of Florence due to a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

The closure stretched from milepost 141 near Arizona Farms Road to milepost 149 near Magma Basin Road.

Both crashes remain under investigation.