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Two adults and a toddler hospitalized after crash near 24th Street and Broadway Road

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PHOENIX — Two adults and a toddler were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near 24th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix late Saturday night.

Police said officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a crash with injuries. When crews arrived, they found both vehicles involved.

Phoenix Fire transported a woman and a man from one vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A toddler in the same vehicle was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt. Police said impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

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